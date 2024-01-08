Somali leaders congratulate Said Abdullahi Deni for his re-election as Puntland State President

Somalia Federal Government President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, former Presidents Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and Sheikh Sharif Sheikh have conveyed their congratulatory messages to President Said Abdullahi Deni who won re-election on Monday in a hotly contested Presidential elections in Garowe town.

A statement from Villa Somalia said that the President wishes the people and government of Puntland peace, stability and development.

Mohamud also pledged the Federal government unwavering commitment by the Federal government to promoting peace, unity and development of the regional State.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre in his message asked Allah to grant Deni the vigour and energy to serve the Puntland people.

On his part, former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo called for unity among the political class and the people of Puntland for the common good of the regional State and the country at large.

” I urge the political leaders, candidates and the people of Puntland State to come together and embrace unity for the welfare of the regional State and entire country.” Farmaajo said .

Also ex- President Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed expressed his congratulations to Deni and his new vice Ilyaas Osman Lugatoor and wished them well as they embark on a journey of serving the people of Puntland in the next five years.

Other leaders who extended their congratulatory of messages include South West State leader Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, his Jubbaland counterpart Ahmed Madobe, Hirshabelle President Ali Abdullahi Gudlawe and Galmudug State leader Ahmed Abdi Qoor Qoor.

Federal and State level senior government officials, former ministers also sent their messages of goodwill.

Deni won re-election after trouncing his closest contender Guled Salah in the third round of voting.

He secured 45 votes while Salah garnered 21 votes.

