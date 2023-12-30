Somali Football Federation postpones regional tournament in Mogadishu

The Somali Football Federation has on announced on Saturday the postponement of the 2023 inter-regional States tournament.

Somalia Football Federation said that the tournament was postponed for two days and is set to resume on Monday next week.

In the statement, the Federation rendered apology to the fans of the regional teams and called on them to restrain themselves in the upcoming matches.

“We announce the postponement of the regional member States and Banadir tournament for two days and will resume on Monday 1st, January, 2024. We urge the fans to exercise restraints during the upcoming matches.” read the statement in part.

The postponement comes a day after the competition was opened by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre at Mogadishu Stadium and graced by top Somali government officials.

Hirshabelle and Galmudug States were the first teams to play in thd first day however a stalemate marred the early hours of the tournament but was later sorted out.

Football enthusiasts and fans for the participants thronged the stadium on style chanting appraisal songs for their respective teams.

The tournament is taking place at Mogadishu Stadium which recently underwent renovations after it was destroyed in the civil war that engulfed the Horn of Africa Nation.

The stadium was opened to the Public by former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo after the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia previously known as AMISOM handed over the stadium to the Somali government for public use.

All eyes are on the next matches of the tournament as fans eagerly await with bated breadth the full resumption of the competition.

