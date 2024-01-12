Somali Disaster Management Agency delivers medical supplies to Janale town, Lower Shabelle region

Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) has on Thursday delivered a much-needed essential supply medical supplies to Janale district in Lower Shabelle region.

The assistance is parts of efforts aimed at addressing the health crisis in the area because of water borne diseases brought by the El-Nino induced floods that pounded the area.

The Governor of Janale, Abdirrahman Al-Adala, who received the consignment of aid expressed gratitude to the National Disaster Agency for the timely assistance to the residents saying it help alleviate the suffering of the local population who have been severely impacted by the floods.

According to the National Disaster Agency, the locals in the area are trying to rebuild their lives and homes destroyed and disrupted by the flooding.

This is not the first time the agency has delivered critical humanitarian aid to the area, on December last year, the Disaster agency donated medicine to Janale Regional Hospital where thousands of people who have been affected by the El Niño floods and the river floods were being attended to.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says 30 .000 people have been adversely affected by the El-Nino rains in Janale area.

The unrelenting torrential downpour have also destroyed crops, livestock, critical infrastructure, and livelihoods, rendering many people in need of food, water, shelter and health.

SODMA has in recent days heightening humanitarian interventions to the Somali people affected by the El-Nino rains.

