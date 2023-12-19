Somali army liberates key areas in southern Mudug region

The Somali National Army (SNA) and Galmudug state troops reclaimed control of several key areas in the southern Mudug region early this morning after Al-Shabaab militants abandoned their positions, marking a significant victory for Somali security forces.

According to the government news agency, the reclaimed areas include the towns of Dhagahdher and Dahar-Ali Khaylow, which were previously occupied by the Al-Shabaab.

This successful operation is an important step forward in the ongoing efforts to liberate areas used by al-Shabaab as hideouts and attack launch pads.

Somali National Army officers, backed by regional troops and locals, have in recent months made significant progress in recent operations against Al-Shabaab in Galmudug State.

The officers have captured strategic and ancient towns pivotal to the terror outfit operations and logistics, including Harardhere, a port town in the Mudug region of Galmudug State.

The second phase of operations to flush out the extremists from the remnant areas under their control is set to kick off in the coming weeks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

