Somali Army and Jubbaland regional forces intensify anti- Al-Shabab operations in Lower Jubba region

Somali National Army backed by Jubbaland regional forces have continued to intensify anti- operations Al-Shabab in Lower Jubba region in efforts aimed at getting rid of the insurgents from the Horn of Africa Nation.

The joint forces conducted massive offensives targeting the group’s hideouts in the region for the third consecutive day leading to the killing of 35 militants in Musa Haji, Malaylay, Turdho, Bahar Saaf, and other areas where the outfit maintains operational bases.

A statement from the Somali Federal government confirmed the killing of the members of the terror group saying that those killed included Somali and foreign leaders of the group.

Al-Shabab has recently been encountering significant losses in areas under the jurisdiction of Jubbaland State where the group still has huge presence both in terms of personnel and territory.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in June 2022 after his re-election declared a total war against the extremists group with the first phase of offensive against the militants in Hirshabelle and Galmudug States killing over 3000 members and losing grip of several strategic towns to the government forces.

This even as African Union Transition Mission in Somalia ATMIS continues to drawdown its troops in the Horn of Africa Nation in compliance with the United Nations Security Council Resolution mandating the total withdrawal of the troops from Somalia.

The third phase of the peacekeeping troops is scheduled to commence very soon with the last batch of the ATMIS set to leave Somalia by the end of 2024 December.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

