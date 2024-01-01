SODMA sends relief aid to war and flood ravaged families in Galmudug and Khatumo States

The commissioner of the Somali National Disaster Management Agency SoDMA, Mahamuud Moallim Abdulle has on Sunday dispatched a ship carrying essential food supplies donated by the Russian Government to the Somali people ravaged by conflict, droughts, floods, and natural disasters from Mogadishu port.

According to a statement from the agency, the relief assistance will be provided to the families living in liberated areas of Galmudug state.

Khaatumo administration, where families have been displaced due to conflicts in Lascaanod and much of the Sool region is also expected to benefit from the assistance.

Speaking to the media at the Port, Commissioner Moalim said that international partners and other humanitarian actors have swiftly responded to desperate calls from the Somali people.

He revealed that the agency has received enough supplies to cater for and help the families affected by the natural calamities across the country.

Abdulle however cited logistical challenges as the main impediment hindering the delivery of the relief supplies to the target population.

SODMA has in recent months stepped up humanitarian aid to flood victims and other Somali people severely impacted by the climate change across the Horn of Africa Nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

