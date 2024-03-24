SODMA concludes extensive training on gender empowerment

The Somali Disaster Management Agency has successfully completed an extensive training program on gender empowerment, spanning over several months.

The training culminated in a constructive consultation on the adoption of a gender strategy development, with a strong emphasis on achieving equality in Disaster Management.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Ahmed A. Adan, the Deputy Commissioner of SODMA, to discuss a non-binding action plan that could help achieve gender equality, and included relevant stakeholders from the federal, state, and civil society levels.

