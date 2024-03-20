SODMA commissioner Mohamud Moalim participates in the UK conference on fostering climate resilience

The Somali National Disaster Management Agency Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim Abdulle who is an official working visit to London, on Monday attended a conference in the UK that focused on fostering collaboration to enhance climate resilience in areas that are vulnerable to conflict and fragility.

The conference was held at Wilton Park.

The meeting gathered humanitarians, climate change experts, peace activists, and development workers from various parts of the world.

The aim of the conference was to discuss sustainable and practical solutions to the complex challenges faced by communities affected by fragility and violence, including their vulnerability to climate change.

According to SODMA, the Commissioner discussed the need for funding in projects that enhance community resilience to mitigate risks faced by vulnerable individuals and shared the humanitarian situation in the country.

Somalia is among countries severely impacted by the effects of climate change that has precipitated long dry spell and causing scarcity of water leading to the death of human beings and animals.

The unprecedented lack of rain, exacerbated by climate change, caused extreme hunger, displacement, and inequity throughout the country.

In 2022, 43, 000 people died due to long drought seasons caused by climate change.

