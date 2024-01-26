SODMA Commissioner meets Committee on Internal Affairs and Security of the House of People of the Federal Parliament to brief them about the agency’s work

Somalia National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) Commissioner Mahamud Moalim, On Thursday, held a meeting with the Committee on Internal Affairs and Security of the House of People of the Federal Parliament.

The meeting focused on diverse issues including strengthening humanitarian relief assistance and its timely delivery to the Somali people affected by the El-Nino induced floods.

Commissioner Moalim briefed the committee which was led by its Secretary, Ibrahim Mohamed Abdi Diyeshe and other members about the agency’s response including the involvement of international organizations.

The committee was informed about the current activities of the agency to alleviating the suffering of the vulnerable Somali population affected by natural calamities.

Primarily , the committee’s inspected the offices of the agency and reviewed the functioning of SoDMA such as the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center.

During their assessment the Commissioner informed the committee about the losses caused by the relentless torrential rains in the country which have devastated homes and disrupted livelihoods.

Commissioner Moalim expressed gratitude to the committee for the visit and underscored the unwavering commitment by the agency to continue rendering support to the Somali people severely impacted by the heavy rains and other natural disasters.

The members of the committee eventually commended the disaster agency for its swift and timely response and for the coordination of relief supplies to the families affected by flooding across the country.

