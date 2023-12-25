SODMA commissioner meets with UAE Ambassador to Somalia to discuss bolstering humanitarian aid for the flood victims

Somalia National Disaster Management Agency Commissioner Mahamud Maalim Abdulle has on Sunday received at the agency’s Head Quarters in the capital Mogadishu, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Somalia, Ahmed Juma Al-Rumaysi.

The discussion between the two officials covered wide range of issues including strengthening the ongoing relief and humanitarian aid for the people affected by the El-Nino induced floods.

They also discussed the role of the UAE role in assisting the Somali government in mitigating the effects of the floods that have ravaged the country.

Commissioner Moalim thanked the UAE Envoy for his visit and its support towards the ongoing efforts to coordinate humanitarian assistance to the families affected by the floods.

He singled out the reconstruction of bridges destroyed by the heavy torrential rains In a bid to facilitate delivery of aid and movement of people and vehicles.

Abdulle reaffirmed the need for future cooperation between the agency and the UAE government in mitigating natural disasters.

On his part, Ambassador Al-Rumaysi expressed his solidarity with the Somali people during this time of crisis and commended the relentless efforts by SODMA to helping and coordinating humanitarian aid across the country.

He pledged the UAE’s administration in bolstering support for the flood victims and asserting that his government will embark on rebuilding the bridges destroyed by the flooding.

The UAE government has been critical partner to Somalia during times of natural calamities and even nation building processes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

