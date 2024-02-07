Seized Boat in Puntland Raises Piracy Concerns Amidst Surge in Incidents

Puntland, Somalia – Security forces in Puntland have intercepted and seized a boat suspected of carrying weapons that were potentially intended to support piracy activities.

The Puntland Police Force has confirmed the seizure, which took place on the shores of Ras Aseyr in the Bari region. Three individuals aboard the vessel have been detained by local authorities.

Commander Fu’ad Mohamud Garab-Yare, who leads the police force in the region, addressed the media and expressed concerns about the confiscated weapons, emphasizing their high calibre and the potential links to piracy operations.

Puntland has witnessed a recent surge in piracy incidents, underscoring the pressing need for enhanced security measures.

Merely two months ago, the United Nations Security Council lifted the final restrictions on weapons deliveries to the Somali government and its security forces.

This marked a development in Somalia’s history, as the country had been subject to a weapons access embargo since 1992 when the UN Security Council initially imposed restrictions to curb violence between warlords.

Over the years, the sanctions regime had been regularly updated and now included targeted measures against al-Shabaab, preventing the terrorist group from procuring weapons from suppliers.

The recent seizure of the boat in Puntland raises concerns about the illicit flow of weapons into the region, particularly given the surge in piracy incidents.

Piracy has remained a persistent challenge in the waters off the Somali coast, with criminal networks seeking to exploit the strategic location and vulnerability of maritime activities.

Puntland’s security forces, in collaboration with international partners, have been actively working to counter piracy and maintain stability in the region.

The seizure of the boat and the arrest of the individuals on board demonstrate the commitment of local authorities to curbing illicit activities that threaten the safety and security of the region’s waters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

