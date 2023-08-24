Regional resistance & lawmaker demands challenge unilateral ban on TikTok, Telegram, & 1XBET

In a move that has sparked controversy and opposition, the Federal Government’s directive to ban popular social media platforms TikTok, Telegram, and online betting site 1XBET is encountering significant headwinds as certain regional governments reject the decision.

Simultaneously, lawmakers are calling for more transparency and explanations from the government regarding the ban.

The ban, scheduled to take effect at 11.30 pm tonight, was issued by Information and Technology Minister Jama Khalif.

However, Federal Member States, notably Puntland, have expressed their refusal to enforce the ban within their territories.

Puntland, which has been embroiled in a longstanding dispute with the Federal Government, announced on Wednesday that it would not comply with the directive.

The break-away region of Somaliland has also dismissed the Federal Government’s order, further complicating the implementation of the ban across the country.

In the capital city of Mogadishu, the Lower House has summoned Information Minister Jama Khalif to appear before it on August 27, demanding an explanation and justification for the ban.

Senator Maryan Farah, speaking to the media on Wednesday, expressed her partial agreement with the government’s decision to ban Telegram and 1XBET. However, she firmly rejected the ban on TikTok, highlighting a divergence of opinions within the government itself.

The ban on TikTok has also garnered opposition from a vocal segment of active TikTokers, who are urging the government to reconsider its decision.

The popular platform has gained significant traction among Somali youth, providing them with a creative outlet for self-expression and entertainment. The pleas from TikTok users reflect their concerns over potential limitations on freedom of speech and the stifling of their online communities.

The Federal Government’s ban on TikTok, Telegram, and 1XBET has ignited a contentious debate surrounding the regulation of social media and online platforms in Somalia. While the government argues that the ban is necessary to address various concerns, including security and moral issues, critics argue that such measures infringe upon citizens’ rights and hinder their access to global digital platforms.

As the ban’s implementation approaches, tensions continue to rise, and the resistance from regional governments and lawmakers amplifies the need for the Federal Government to provide clear justifications and address the concerns raised by various stakeholders.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

