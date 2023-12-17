Puntland security forces seize parliament building in Garowe amidst political turmoil

In a dramatic turn of events on Saturday night, Puntland security forces took control of the parliament building in Garowe.

Witnesses reported that marine forces and military vehicles surrounded the premises early in the morning, effectively cutting off access to the building. This action comes just three days after the Parliament expressed its objection to President Said Deni’s appointment of the parliamentary disputes resolution committee, a move that has further fueled the already tense atmosphere leading up to next month’s parliamentary and presidential elections.

The conflict between the Parliament and the President escalated when the Parliament appointed a new committee, which directly clashed with the President’s preferred choice.

This disagreement has sparked a bitter dispute between the two branches of government, leaving the nation in a state of political uncertainty. The roots of the conflict can be traced back two weeks ago when the SSC-Khatumo traditional committee, responsible for handling election disputes, suggested that the current parliament members should elect the president and vice president. Following this, a new parliamentary election using the widely acclaimed one-person, one-vote election model would be conducted a year later.

The regional Parliament threw its weight behind the decision of the traditional elders, endorsing their proposal and voting to extend its own term by one year. Speaker of the Puntland Parliament, Abdirashid Yusuf Jabril, along with other Parliament members, firmly stand by the one-year extension period, asserting that it is necessary for the stability and progress of the region.

The seizure of the parliament building has set the stage for a potentially explosive confrontation between President Deni and the Parliament.

It is expected that the Speaker of the Parliament and opposition members will accuse President Deni of orchestrating the takeover while the MPs were engrossed in completing important tasks, such as approving the budget. This move is likely to intensify the already charged political atmosphere and further polarize the nation.

The region, known for its relative stability in a country plagued by political and security challenges, now finds itself embroiled in a power struggle that threatens to undermine the democratic process and the rule of law.

With the parliamentary and presidential elections just around the corner, the standoff between the Parliament and the President has raised serious concerns about the credibility and fairness of the electoral process.

