Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre arrives in Kismayo town amid rising number of flood-related deaths

Somalia Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has on Sunday arrived in Kismayo town, Jubbaland State to assess the humanitarian situation on the ground and evaluate the condition of the flood-ravaged families in the town.

The Prime Minister and his delegation were warmly received at the airport by the regional State President Ahmed Mohamed, his Deputy Siyad Mohamud, Kismayo Mayor and members of the public.

The Prime Minister’s visit also encompasses on coordination of relief and humanitarian aid to the people affected by the flooding.

Barre is also expected to engage discussions with the State government officials on acceleration of the war against Al-Shabaab and their extermination from the regional State.

The PM’s tour comes amid surge in the number of people who have died as a result of the current which has risen to 96 after 28 people lost their lives following the overturn of their boats in areas between Jamaame and Jilib.

According to Somalia Disaster Management Agency SODMA, the victims were escaping from Al-Shabab militant group who had prevented them from leaving water marooned villages.

Jubbaland State is among the regional State that have been severely impacted by the devastating floods which has led to massive displacements of people in Luuq, Baardhere, Afmadow and Dolow districts after Jubba river bursts its banks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

