Prime Minister Barre meets Speakers of both Houses of Federal Parliament amid constitutional amendments

Somalia Federal Government Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has on Saturday held discussions with the Speaker of the House of the People Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madobe) and the Speaker of the Upper House, Abdi Hashi Abdullahi.

The consultative meeting covered various critical issues including security, economic growth and diplomatic relations.

The government’s efforts to safeguard the country’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity amid bickering attempt by Ethiopia to take away Somalia’s sea after signing port deal with Somaliland also prominently featured in the discussions.

Prime minister Barre commended the two Speakers for their efforts to enhancing and spearheading critical legislative agendas in both chambers of Parliament primarily the ongoing amendments to the provisional constitution.

The meeting underscored the significance of closer cooperation between the two arms of government for streamlining government agendas and better service delivery.

Somali parliament Members of both Houses of the Somali Federal Parliament on 24th of January voted overwhelmingly to initiate the process to amend the nation’s Transitional Constitution amid disquiet from opposition leaders calling for the suspension of the debate.

In the chaotic session, 201, out of 220 MPs present voted in favor of the procedural rules for constitutional changes.

The National Consultative Council meeting in May 2023 agreed on constitutional changes they will see the post of premiership abolished and adoption of the presidential system.

