Presidents Ruto and Gueleh advocate for strategic ATMIS drawdown

President William Ruto and his counterpart in Djibouti, Ismail Guelleh, highlighted the importance of aligning the withdrawal of regional force from Somalia with the country’s security capabilities. The duo who spoke at a press conference in Djibouti seemed to indicate that they were opposed to any proposal to end the mandate of troops in Somalia unless Somalia could demonstrate its ability to effectively combat Al Shabaab.

In accordance with UN Resolution 2670, the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) is expected to withdraw 2,000 troops by June 30 in a phased transfer of security duties to Somali security forces as part of the Somali Transition Plan execution.

Ruto and Guelleh emphasized the importance of protecting the successes of , the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM). “As troop contributing countries to the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), we agreed that the upcoming IGAD Summit should address the Somalia transition plan while safeguarding the gains made by AMISOM/ATMIS.” They further added that the drawdown must ensure that Somalia’s security forces take charge of regions liberated from the Al-Qaeda-linked jihadist group Al-Shabaab. “On the regional front, we reaffirmed our common goal of promoting peace and stability in the Horn of Africa region,” Ruto stated.

The African Union Peace Mission has until December 31, 2024, to leave Somalia. Both the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) and the ATMIS reiterated their dedication to ensuring a smooth transition of security responsibilities to Somali security forces. During a joint press briefing on June 8 at the Villa Somalia in Mogadishu, AU Special Representative to Somalia Mohamed El-Amine Souef and Somalia Minister for Information, Culture, and Tourism Daud Aweis stated that military operations against Al Shabaab

to liberate remaining territories under their authority were still underway in various parts of the country.

“I have full confidence in the capabilities of the Somali Security Forces. The SNA has over the last one year shown growing ability to conduct military operations against the terrorists group,” he said. Minister Aweis praised Somali security forces for their determination in ensuring national peace and stability, and urged security agencies to continue cooperating to eliminate the threat posed by Al Shabaab “As you are all aware, there are ongoing operations in many parts of the country to eliminate Al-Shabaab. Furthermore, the second phase of operations led by the Federal Government of Somalia is expected to begin soon,” he said. The Minister outlined a number of initiatives undertaken by government officials and agencies to ensure that the Somali people live in relative peace and stability.

