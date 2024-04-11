President Mohamud to meet Kenya’s President in Nairobi today

Somalia’s President, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting with his Kenyan counterpart, William Ruto, in Nairobi on Thursday.

This high-level meeting comes as confirmed by officials, and aims to address the escalating tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia, as well as other pressing regional issues.

The diplomatic efforts by President Ruto have been underway quietly, to de-escalate the brewing dispute between Mogadishu and Addis Ababa over Ethiopia’s pursuit of access to the sea through the breakaway Somaliland administration.

The meeting follows Somalia’s recent expulsion of Ethiopia’s ambassador in Mogadishu and the directive to shut down two consulates, one in the semi-autonomous Puntland region and the other in the breakaway Somaliland region.

The disagreement stems from a port agreement, and Somalia has deemed Ethiopia’s interference in its internal affairs as a violation of its independence and sovereignty.

The discussions between the two leaders will undoubtedly focus on finding a peaceful resolution to the political tensions between the neighbouring countries.

Although unconfirmed, there are reports suggesting that Ethiopia may reconsider its position on recognizing the breakaway region.

Kenya, in its commitment to respecting and protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, including Somalia, seeks to prevent the dispute between Ethiopia and Somalia from escalating further.

Kenyan officials have expressed their responsibility to support their brothers in resolving their differences.

Another critical topic for discussion will be the ongoing efforts to combat the Al-Shabaab extremist group and the future role of the Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) contingent in the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

The current schedule aims to conclude the KDF’s involvement by December 2024.

President Ruto might also address Kenya’s candidacy for the African Union Commission’s top job during the meeting. Nairobi has nominated opposition leader Raila Odinga for the position.

However, Somalia has already put forth its candidate, former Foreign Minister Fawzia Yussuf, and remains steadfast in its support.

The complex issue of Somaliland is also expected to be discussed, particularly in light of Raila Odinga’s public support for Somaliland’s right to independence and recognition as a sovereign state.

These discussions have gained renewed attention following Odinga’s declaration of candidacy.

The meeting between President Mohamud and President Ruto holds significant importance in resolving the tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia, promoting regional stability, and addressing key issues in the Horn of Africa.

The outcome of this meeting will be closely watched by the international community, as it has the potential to shape the future dynamics of the region.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

