The President of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, participated in the flag raising ceremony to mark the 63rd anniversary of the independence of the southern regions from the Italian colonies and the unity of the North and South regions of Somalia.

The ceremony, held at the Somali National Presidency, was attended by other top officials of the federal government, state governments, and other dignitaries.

The flag raising ceremony took place at around midnight, which coincided with the same time the flag was raised in Mogadishu on July 1, 1960, when the southern regions gained independence from the Italian colonial government. The president extended his congratulations to all Somalis for their hard work and resilience in the face of challenges.

The celebrations of the independence day are not limited to the capital city of Mogadishu, as many towns across Somalia are also commemorating the 63rd anniversary of the independence of the Southern regions from the Italian colonies and the unity of the North and South regions.

The feeling of joy and jubilation is evident in the capital city with people dressed in clothes made from the flag of the Republic of Somalia. The week-long celebrations of independence began on June 26, 2023, when the northern regions of Somalia gained independence from the British colony.

The unity of the North and South regions of Somalia was a significant milestone in the country’s history, as it brought together two separate territories with different colonial legacies. The union was seen as a symbol of hope and unity for the Somali people, who had suffered years of colonial rule and fragmentation.

However, the country has faced numerous challenges in the years since independence, including political instability, armed conflict, and humanitarian crises. The Somali government, with the support of its partners, has been working to address these challenges and promote peace, stability, and development in the country.

The celebrations of the Independence Day serve as a reminder of the resilience and determination of the Somali people in the face of adversity. As the country continues on its path towards progress and development, it is important to reflect on the achievements of the past and work towards a better future for all Somalis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

