President Mohamud meets top security chiefs to expedite the war against Al-Shabaab

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Thursday held meeting at the police headquarters in the capital Mogadishu wth top security commanders in the country.

The aim of the meeting was to accelerate the ongoing Al-Shabab militant group which has recently gained momentum in various parts of the Nation.

The high level meeting also focused on bolstering the peace and stability witnessed in the country in recent days.

During the meeting, President emphasized the significance of closer cooperation between the security agencies in a bid to successfully win the war against Al-Shabaab.

He commended the army chiefs for their sacrifices in liberating the country from the grip of Al-Shabab.

He highlighted the unwavering commitment by his administration to defeating Al-Shabab in the coming days, echoing calls for accountability for the ongoing war after government forces withdrew from several liberated areas in recent days.

In the past month, government forces and local fighters relinquished several strategic towns captured from Al-Shabab where the militants later reclaimed especially in Mudug region in what was described as unpaid dues.

Defence Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur was present in the meeting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

