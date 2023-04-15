President Mohamud meets Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has held talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa.

President Mohamud on Friday travelled to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for a two-day official visit.

According to Villa Somalia, President Mohamud is in Addis Ababa for a trilateral meeting with Prime Ministers of Ethiopia and Italy, Abiy Ahmed Ali and Giorgia Meloni respectively.

President Mohamud’s visit to Ethiopia is significant as it marks a renewed effort by Somalia to strengthen its ties with its neighbours and the international community.

the head of the state also discussed a range of issues, including the security situation in the region, economic cooperation, and the fight against terrorism. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to working together to promote stability and development in the Horn of Africa.

The meeting between the two leaders comes at a time when the region is facing various challenges, including the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and the instability in Somalia. The discussions between President Mohamud and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed are expected to contribute to efforts to address these challenges and promote peace and stability in the region.

President Mohamud’s visit to Ethiopia is also an opportunity for him to showcase Somalia’s progress in recent years in rebuilding its institutions and infrastructure. Despite the challenges, Somalia has made significant strides in areas such as security sector reform, economic development, and political stability.

Overall, the meeting between President Mohamud and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is a positive step towards promoting regional cooperation and addressing the challenges facing the Horn of Africa.

It is hoped that this visit will lead to increased collaboration between Ethiopia, Somalia, and Italy, and contribute to efforts to promote peace, security, and development in the region.

