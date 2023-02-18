President Mohamud In Ethiopia To Attend The 36th Ordinary Session of The Assembly of the African Union

A high level delegation led by Somali President Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Addis Ababa the capital of Ethiopia on Saturday.

President Hassan Sheikh and his delegation were warmly welcomed at Addis Ababa airport, where he and his delegation were escorted.

The President’s delegation includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia, Abshir Huruuse, the Minister of State for the Presidency, Abshir Bukhari and others.

The purpose of the Somali president’s trip to Ethiopia is to participate in the 36th session of the African Union Conference in Addis Ababa.

Mr. Mohamud will present the vision of the federal government of Somalia on the future of the African continent and Somalia’s efforts in the fight against terrorism, the achievements made in the liberation of the areas and the importance of strengthening cooperation at the regional level.

The conference will also be attended by the leaders of African countries and other leaders, who will also go to Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

Convened on the 18th and 19th February 2023, the Heads of State and Government, meeting at their 36th Ordinary Session, will consider among others, the draft agenda, draft decisions and declarations of the Assembly for adoption, submitted by the 42nd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council held prior to the summit on 15 and 16 February 2023.

The summit will also examine strategic status report of their session such as the Report on the Institutional Reforms of the AU to be presented by H.E Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, the Report on the activities of the Peace and Security Council (PSC) and the state of peace and security in Africa, the Report on global political, financial and energy policy governance, to be presented by H.E Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal and the Report on global food crisis.

Reports of Heads of State and Government committees of the Assembly notably, the Reports of the forum of Heads of State and Government participating in the African Peer Review Mechanism APRM forum) by H.E. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone and Chairperson of the African peer review mechanism (APRM) , the Report of the AUDA-NEPAD Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee , and the Report of the AU Committee of Ten (C-10) Heads of State and Government on the Reform of the UN Security Council, will also be considered during the summit.

