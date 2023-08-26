President Mohamud Chairs national council consultative meeting amidst security operations & regional tensions

Dhusamareb, Galmudug State – Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud presided over a crucial National Consultative Council meeting held in Dhusamareb, the administrative capital of the Galmudug state, on Saturday.

The gathering brought together federal and regional leaders to address pressing issues such as the security situation, completion of liberation operations, stabilization of recently liberated areas, and the delivery of essential services to affected communities.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who has been spearheading the war campaign in Galmudug state in central Somalia for the past two weeks, demonstrated his commitment to the nation’s stability and progress.

On Friday, the Somali army, backed by security forces from the central Galmudug region, achieved a significant victory by capturing the historic district of Elbur.

The capture occurred in a swift operation, as al-Shabab militants hastily retreated from the area.

Prominent figures attending the National Consultative Council meeting included Prime Minister Hamse Abdi Barre, Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama, President of Galmudug Ahmed Abdi Kariye (Qorqor), President of Jubbaland Ahmed Mohamed Islam, President of South West Abdizais Hassan Mohamed (Lafta-gareen), President of Hirshabelle Ali Abdullahi Hussein (Ali Gudlawe), and Governor of Benadir Yusuf Hussein Jimale Maddale.

Their presence underscored the significance of the gathering and the collective commitment to addressing the nation’s challenges.

However, the absence of Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni cast a shadow over the conference. In a statement released on January 9, Puntland declared its autonomy and expressed concerns about the federal government’s efforts to reestablish a centralized federal government.

Puntland’s decision to abstain from the meeting highlighted the existing tensions and the complexities of Somalia’s political landscape.

The National Consultative Council meeting serves as a platform for high-level discussions and strategic planning, with a focus on security, post-conflict stabilization, and the provision of vital services to communities affected by recent operations.

As Somalia continues its journey towards lasting peace and development, the outcomes of this meeting are anticipated to shape the nation’s trajectory and foster cooperation among federal and regional authorities.

With the National Consultative Council meeting underway, stakeholders eagerly await the outcomes, hoping for constructive dialogue, effective coordination, and viable solutions to the challenges at hand.

