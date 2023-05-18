The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has criticized the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) forces, known as ATMIS, for average performance in the fight against the terrorist group Al-Shabaab despite the anchored support they enjoy from International partners.

The President made these remarks during an official two-day visit to Qatar, where he spoke to Somali National Army officers and deputy officers who are receiving advanced training.

President Mohamud briefed the officers on the government’s ongoing war against Al-Shabaab and stressed the importance of their role in liberating areas still occupied by the insurgents.

He pointed out that despite being in the country for over 15 years, the ATMIS forces have not made a significant change in the fight against Al-Shabaab.

“Our forces have shown resilience that has not been seen before. The ATMIS forces, who have tanks, pipes, artillery, and helicopters, have not been able to achieve what we have achieved in just a few months,” the President said.

He went on to urge the Somali armed forces to continue their efforts to drive Al-Shabaab out of the remaining areas they occupy. President Mohamud’s comments come as 2,000 ATMIS soldiers are expected to leave the country in June, with the areas they vacate being taken over by the Somali army.

The President’s criticism of the ATMIS forces highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Somalia in its fight against Al-Shabaab. The terrorist group has been active in the country for over a decade and has carried out numerous attacks on civilians and government targets.

The Somali government has been working with international partners, including the United States, to combat the group, but progress has been slow. The withdrawal of ATMIS forces from the country is expected to be a significant test for the Somali army, which will take on a greater role in the fight against Al-Shabaab.

Despite the challenges, the Somali government remains committed to defeating the terrorist group and restoring peace and stability to the country.

President Mohamud’s visit to Qatar is part of the government’s efforts to strengthen ties with its regional partners and seek support for its ongoing efforts to combat Al-Shabaab.

