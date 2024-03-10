PM Inaugurates Road Linking Hoosh to Ex-Control Afgoye

Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre officially inaugurated a newly reconstructed road that connects Hoosh to ex-control Afgoye, traversing three districts within the Banadir region.

The completion of this road marks a milestone in enhancing progress, stability, and connectivity in the capital.

Prime Minister Barre emphasized the crucial role of security in the capital’s development.

He stressed that the successful efforts to ensure the safety of Mogadishu have greatly contributed to the progress witnessed.

In his address, he emphasised the importance of the newly reconstructed road, stating that it will not only improve transportation infrastructure but also have a positive impact on overall progress and stability in the capital.

Prime Minister Barre expressed gratitude towards the Banadir Regional administration and the diligent security agencies for their unwavering commitment to cleaning the city and restoring its beauty and security.

Their collective efforts have been instrumental in creating an environment conducive to development and progress.

“Peace symbolizes beauty. When roads are accessible everywhere, peace, economy, and beauty will flourish. Reconstructing roads will facilitate citizen movement,” Prime Minister Hamsa announced, emphasizing the symbiotic relationship between peace, infrastructure, and the prosperity of the nation.

In addition to inaugurating the road, Prime Minister Barre called upon Somali citizens to fulfil their civic duty by paying taxes, as their contributions play a role in the country’s development. , he instructed residents to vacate public facilities to serve the community and actively participate in the ongoing rebuilding efforts.

The newly reconstructed road will not only enhance transportation efficiency but also promote economic growth and social cohesion.

It will facilitate the movement of goods and services, improve access to essential services such as healthcare and education, and foster connectivity between communities residing in the Banadir region.

As the road is opened to the public, it is expected to have a transformative impact on the lives of citizens, empowering them with increased mobility, economic opportunities, and access to critical resources.

