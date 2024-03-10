Somali Prime Minister Concludes Diplomatic Training for designated Ambassadors

Mogadishu- The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, concluded on Saturday a four-week diplomatic course for ten designated ambassadors at the Diplomatic Institute.

The intensive training program, focused on imparting essential skills and knowledge, culminated in a certificate awarding ceremony attended by prominent dignitaries, including the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Isaak Mohamud Mursal, and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, H.E. Mr. Hamza Adan Haadoow. During the ceremony, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre emphasized the pivotal role of ambassadors in upholding Somalia’s sovereignty and advancing its national interests.

During his address to the newly appointed ambassadors, Prime Minister Hamza Barre stressed the paramount importance of preserving Somalia’s territorial integrity and fostering robust relationships with both regional allies and international partners. He highlighted the ambassadors’ crucial role in enhancing Somalia’s global reputation.

The ceremony served as a poignant reminder of the government’s resolute dedication to fortifying Somalia’s diplomatic endeavors, emphasizing the paramount importance of ensuring that the country’s representation in global affairs steadfastly reflects and advances its core national interests

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

