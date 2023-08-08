PM Hamza holds meeting with UK Ambassador to strengthen bilateral relations

The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, welcomed the esteemed Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Somalia, Mike Nithavrianakis, at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) earlier today.

The meeting, marked by a spirit of collaboration and mutual understanding, revolved around vital issues shaping the bilateral relations between the United Kingdom and Somalia, with a particular emphasis on the most recent developments in the nation’s security and political landscape.

Recognizing the United Kingdom as one of Somalia’s foremost development partners, this high-level discussion sought to fortify the ties that bind the two nations together.

Prime Minister Barre expressed his gratitude for the UK’s unwavering support and commitment to Somalia’s progress, acknowledging the vital role the UK plays in the country’s development initiatives.

During the meeting, both leaders engaged in a comprehensive exchange of perspectives, addressing critical matters that have a direct impact on the security and political stability of Somalia.

The discussions delved into the pressing security challenges faced by the nation, including counter-terrorism efforts, regional stability, and the strengthening of security institutions. Prime Minister Barre highlighted Somalia’s commitment to combating extremist groups such as Al-Shabaab and emphasized the need for continued international cooperation in this crucial endeavor.

Furthermore, the political landscape of Somalia took center stage during the meeting. Prime Minister Barre discussed the progress made in electoral reforms and the ongoing efforts to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections.

The UK Ambassador lauded Somalia’s commitment to democratic processes and pledged the United Kingdom’s continued support in fostering an inclusive political environment.

The meeting between Prime Minister Barre and Ambassador Nithavrianakis underscored the shared interests and commitment to collaboration between the United Kingdom and Somalia. Both leaders expressed their determination to strengthen the existing partnership and explore new avenues for cooperation in various sectors, including trade, education, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

The United Kingdom’s role as a key development partner was lauded by Prime Minister Barre, who acknowledged the positive impact of British assistance in the areas of humanitarian aid, capacity building, and economic development. The Prime Minister expressed his hope for further investment and support from the UK to propel Somalia towards sustainable growth and prosperity.

As the meeting drew to a close, both Prime Minister Barre and Ambassador Nithavrianakis expressed optimism about the future of the bilateral relationship between the United Kingdom and Somalia.

The discussions served as a testament to the shared commitment to peace, security, and progress in Somalia, with the United Kingdom reaffirming its dedication to supporting Somalia’s journey towards stability and self-sufficiency.

The United Kingdom’s support and partnership were acknowledged, with both leaders expressing their determination to work together towards a prosperous and secure future for Somalia.

