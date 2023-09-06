PM Barre and minister Al Khater discuss bilateral cooperation & development support

The Prime Minister of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, welcomed Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, at his residence in Doha on Wednesday.

The meeting served as a platform to discuss and strengthen bilateral cooperation relations between the two nations, and to explore Qatar’s continued support for development projects in Somalia.

Amidst an atmosphere of mutual respect and shared commitment, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre and Minister Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater engaged in an extensive dialogue, underscoring the strategic importance of collaboration in various domains. The discussions focused on enhancing political, economic, and cultural ties between Somalia and Qatar, while emphasizing the mutual benefits that can be derived from fostering a robust partnership.

Both leaders acknowledged the historical ties between their countries and expressed a shared vision for further deepening relations through increased trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges. They recognized the potential for mutually beneficial cooperation in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, agriculture, education, and healthcare.

The Prime Minister of Somalia expressed his gratitude to the State of Qatar for its support for development projects in Somalia. He highlighted the positive impact of Qatar’s assistance in addressing critical socio-economic challenges and promoting stability in the region.

Minister Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to supporting Somalia’s development agenda and emphasized the importance of sustainable initiatives that empower local communities and contribute to long-term growth.

Both parties discussed the need for continued collaboration to overcome common challenges, including poverty alleviation, healthcare infrastructure development, and capacity building.

They deliberated on the importance of strengthening institutional frameworks and sharing best practices to enhance governance, promote transparency, and foster inclusive growth.

They emphasized the significance of creating an enabling environment that attracts foreign direct investment and facilitates economic diversification. Both leaders expressed their commitment to exploring new business opportunities and facilitating partnerships between the private sectors of Somalia and Qatar.

