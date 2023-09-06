U.S. Government Commits $2 Million to Strengthen the Fight Against Al-Shabaab in Somalia

The U.S. government has announced a financial support of $2 million. The funds will be channeled through the UN Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) and will primarily be utilized to enhance the logistical capabilities of the Somali Security Forces (SSF) in their joint operations with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

According to a statement released by the U.S. embassy in Mogadishu, the allocated funds will specifically be used to finance transport and in-theater medical evacuation services for the Somali Security Forces, aligning with the mandate of UNSOS. This support will play a crucial role in providing the necessary logistical backing for the SSF as they continue their battle against Al-Shabaab.

Shane Dixon, the Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. embassy in Mogadishu, emphasized the importance of strong logistical support for the Somali and ATMIS security forces in their fight against Al-Shabaab. He expressed pride in supporting UNSOS, considering it a vital partner in advancing peace and security in Somalia.

UNSOS, mandated by the UN Security Council, plays a critical role in providing logistical assistance to the Somali Security Forces and ATMIS in their joint operations against Al-Shabaab. Currently, UNSOS supports 15,900 Somali Security Forces by addressing their specific logistical needs.

Aisa Kirabo Kacyira, the chief of UNSOS, hailed the U.S. government’s contribution as timely and impactful in enhancing their support to the Somali Security Forces. She emphasized that the support package aligns with the priorities set by the Federal Government of Somalia and will significantly strengthen UNSOS’s ability to provide agile logistics support.

The fight against Al-Shabaab remains a top priority for both Somalia and the international community. The U.S. government’s commitment of $2 million demonstrates their unwavering support for Somalia’s security efforts and their determination to help the Somali Security Forces overcome the challenges posed by Al-Shabaab. This contribution is expected to have a positive impact on the ground, enhancing the overall effectiveness of the joint operations and advancing the common goal of achieving lasting peace and stability in Somalia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

