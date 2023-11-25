Pirate activities resurge off Somali coast, heightening security concerns

Pirate activities have reemerged along the coast of Somalia, marking a resurgence after several years of diminishing incidents.

Ships are now being strongly advised to avoid venturing close to Somali territorial waters due to the escalating risk of pirate attacks and armed robberies.

Adding to the evidence of renewed piracy, a recent incident occurred when an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel named Almeraj 1 was hijacked by armed Somali clan militia off the coast of Eyl, an ancient port town in Somalia. Reports indicate that the hijackers demanded a hefty ransom of $400,000 and issued threats of further hijackings if their demands were not met.

According to maritime security consultant Ambrey, the hijackers justified their actions by claiming that the vessel was engaged in unregulated fishing, leading to its confiscation.

Somalia has strict fishing regulations in place, prohibiting foreign ships from operating within its waters without proper authorization from the authorities. The militia reportedly sought assistance from the authorities but found no support, which prompted them to take control of the vessel. The incident involving the Almeraj 1 serves as a reminder of the need for maritime security and effective enforcement of fishing laws.

The Iranian-flagged ship embarked on its journey from Chabahar in Iran in October and conducted fishing operations within Somali waters for approximately one month. The vessel, identified as a Jelbut-type round-stern dhow, features a white and blue superstructure, Somali-style white-hulled skiffs, and single outboard engines.

Given the heightened risks, ships are being strongly warned to steer clear of the area. While piracy off the Somali coast had gradually declined in recent years, with larger vessels being the primary targets, the recent incident involving the Almeraj 1 underscores the potential for smaller fishing vessels to fall victim to piracy as well.

The most recent hijacking of a commercial vessel prior to this incident occurred in 2017 when the bulk carrier OS35 became the fifth ship to be attacked within a span of three weeks.

In response to the escalating threat, international maritime organizations, navies, and coastal states are urged to intensify their efforts in combating piracy and protecting the waters off the coast of Somalia. Cooperative initiatives, intelligence sharing, and enhanced patrols are essential in deterring and swiftly responding to pirate attacks.

