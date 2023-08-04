Over 160 Al-Shabaab rebels neutralized in Somalia

Over 160 Al-Shabaab militants were killed in recent operations carried out by the Somali National Army [SNA] and its international allies, a senior Somali official told stakeholders on Wednesday, describing the operations as “successful” throughout the nation. In addition, Al-Shabaab has lost territory, particularly in HirShabelle, Galmadug, and Southwest states where the army has been scouring ahead of the second phase of operations against the group, according to the nation’s Minister of Information, Daudi Aweys.

Over 100 fighters were killed along the border of the Galgaduud and Middle Shabelle regions, according to Aweys, who also noted that 60 more were killed in Goofgaduud, which is located 30 kilometers to the west of Baidoa, the administrative center of the southwest. He added that during the operations, militants’ military tools and vehicles were confiscated. The minister reiterated that significant progress made in abating al Shabab menace , would not have been possible without the assistance of the international community.

This unfolds as the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) troops continue to be withdrawn, with about 3,000 of them expected to leave the country in a month’s time. Aweys, however, is adamant that Somalia’s security forces are capable of taking over security duties from the peacekeepers. By December 2024, when the majority of the peacekeepers will have left the Horn of Africa nation, it is anticipated that the country will have stabilized. Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Burundi are currently contributing nations to the powerful ATMIS Force, which is in charge of maintaining the stability of the nation. But before the second phase of operations against Al-Shabaab, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has contacted Kenya, Ethiopia, and Djibouti to ask for the deployment of non-ATMIS troops to the nation.

