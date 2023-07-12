Opposition meets with president Mohamud in Mogadishu as Farmajo skips meeting

A two-day consultative meeting for all current and former political leaders of Somalia has begun in Mogadishu, chaired by the Federal Government of Somalia’s President, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The meeting, which commenced on Wednesday, is aimed at discussing the situation of the country and receiving advice from the former leaders.

The meeting is being attended by the former and current Presidents, Prime Ministers, and Speakers of the Parliament of the Federal Government of Somalia. However, former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farnaajo has excused himself from attending the meeting.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has invited all former leaders to participate in the meeting as part of the government’s plan to create a platform for all leaders to participate in nation-building.

The meeting will provide an opportunity for the leaders to share their experiences and offer advice to the current leadership on how to tackle the challenges facing the country.

The consultative meeting provides an opportunity for the current leadership to learn from the experiences of the former leaders and to get their input on how to move the country forward.

The meeting is expected to focus on the security situation in the country, the ongoing constitutional review process, and the upcoming elections. The participants will also discuss ways to promote unity and reconciliation in the country and how to address the humanitarian crisis in Somalia.

The consultative meeting is part of the government’s efforts to promote dialogue and inclusivity in the country’s political process. The government believes that by bringing together all the political leaders, it can create a platform for national dialogue and promote unity and reconciliation in the country.

