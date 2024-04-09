Newly appointed NISA Chief visits the agency’s Head Quarters in Mogadishu

Somalia’s Newly appointed Spy chief has on Monday visited the headquarters of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) located in the capital Mogadishu.

Abdullahi Mohamed Sanbalolshe paid a visit to the NISA headquarters to familiarise himself with the agency’s head offices before he assumes his new role.

He was accompanied by his predecessor, the outgoing commander Mahad Salad who showed him different sections and departments.

Sanbalolshe was appointed the new NISA director by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud last week and was subsequently approved by the Council of Cabinet in their weekly meeting.

He takes over from Mahad Salad who has served in the portfolio for two years since May 2022.

This is the third time that Sanbaloshe is returning to the helm of the spy agency.

His predecessor Salad has expressed interest in the upcoming Galmudug State regional Presidential elections and id seeking to topple the current leader Ahmed Qoor Qoor who wants to go for a second term.

