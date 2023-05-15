Mogadishu Police Arrest Woman for Allegedly Torturing Stepson to Death

Mogadishu, Somalia – Police in the Somali capital have arrested a woman for allegedly torturing her stepson to death. The boy’s body was found oozing blood from the nose, and the police suspect that the beatings were a contributing factor to his demise.

According to a statement released by the police, the woman is being held at the Dharkenley Police Station in Mogadishu and will soon face trial in court.

The police report also revealed that the victim’s sister was present during the incident and had sustained serious injuries. Fortunately, the police were able to rescue the young girl and take her to safety.

The boy’s body has been taken to the Somali CID’s headquarters, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

This tragic incident is a reminder of the importance of safeguarding the rights and well-being of children. The police have urged anyone with information that may assist in the investigation to come forward and report it immediately.

