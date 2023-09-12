Mogadishu mayor conducts nighttime inspection of security checkpoints, urges heightened vigilance

The Governor of the Banadir Regional Administration and Mayor of Mogadishu, Yusuf Hussein Jimale Maddale, accompanied by his Deputy on Security and Politics, Mohamed Ahmed Diriye ‘Yaboh’, undertook a nighttime inspection of multiple security checkpoints in the eastern districts of Mogadishu.

The purpose of the inspection was to assess the operational readiness of the checkpoints and reinforce the importance of heightened vigilance in ensuring the safety and security of the city.

Mayor Maddale personally reviewed each checkpoint and held discussions with the security commanders to stay updated on the latest developments in their areas of

The Mayor actively engaged with the security commanders, inspecting their facilities, and inquiring about their operational procedures and challenges faced on the ground. This hands-on approach demonstrated Mayor Maddale’s commitment to ensuring the highest standards of security for the residents of Mogadishu.

During the inspection, Mayor Maddale emphasized the crucial role played by security forces in safeguarding the city against potential threats.

He underscored the need for heightened vigilance, particularly in light of possible enemy plots.

The Mayor expressed his confidence in the capabilities of the security forces and urged them to intensify their efforts in monitoring and detecting any suspicious activities that could compromise the safety of Mogadishu.

By emphasizing the importance of proactive measures, Mayor Maddale aimed to reinforce the security apparatus’s commitment to maintaining a peaceful environment.

The inspection visit also provided an opportunity for Mayor Maddale and Deputy Diriye ‘Yaboh’ to strengthen collaboration and coordination with the security commanders.

They engaged in productive discussions, exchanging insights and ideas to enhance security measures in the eastern districts of Mogadishu.

Mayor Maddale commended the dedication and hard work of the security forces and assured them of the administration’s support in addressing their operational needs.

