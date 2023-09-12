Galmudug President and NISA Chief Visit Liberated Town in Galgadud Region

President Ahmed Abdi Kariye of Galmudug Regional State, accompanied by Minister of Defense Abdulkadir Mohamed Noor and Chief of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) Mahad Mohamed Salad, arrived in El-Garas on Monday.

The town, located in close proximity to the historic district of El-bur, had been under the control of al-Shabaab for many years.

Government forces, supported by local militia, successfully liberated El-Garas without facing any resistance. However, the joy of this achievement was dampened as two Galmudug lawmakers and a civilian were tragically killed in a roadside explosion during their visit to the town.

El-Garas, a small but strategically significant town situated on the route between Dhusamareb and El-bur, had long been under the control of the group al-Shabaab.

The joint efforts of government forces and local militia finally culminated in the recapture of the town, marking a significant milestone in the mission to regain control over the El-bur district. The operation was executed seamlessly, without any resistance from the militants.

The recapture of El-Garas was marred by a devastating roadside explosion that claimed the lives of two Galmudug lawmakers and a civilian. MP Mohamed Mohamud Ahmed, also known as Mohamed Yare, a prominent member of the Galmudug Parliament, and Abdullahi Ibrahim Shaaciye, a member of the Dhusamareb Local Council, had arrived in the town to visit the troops who had retaken control from al-Shabaab.

El-Garas holds strategic importance due to its location on the road connecting Dhusamareb and El-bur. Its prolonged occupation by al-Shabaab hindered efforts to establish control over the El-bur district, an area of historical and cultural significance.

President Ahmed Abdi Kariye expressed his determination to continue military operations until al-Shabaab is completely eliminated. The recapture of El-Garas is viewed as a stepping stone towards broader objectives in the Galgadud region.

Federal and regional authorities have applauded the successful joint efforts in liberating several areas east of Galgadud, highlighting the importance of sustained operations to root out the militant group’s influence.

