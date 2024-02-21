Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs convenes a public consultation on Somalia’s constitutional review.

Somalia’s Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Hassan Sheikh Ali on Tuesday presided over a public consultation on Somalia’s constitutional review.

The State Minister Mumina Sheikh Omar Deputy Minister Ahmad Abdirahman and PS Feisal Hassan attended the meeting.

The consultative meeting was aimed at engaging stakeholders for a consensus on the constitution.

The ministry in collaboration with independent Constitutional Review Commission organized the consultation with civil society organisations, including women, youth, Ulema, research centers, universities, entrepreneurs, and traditional elders taking part in the discussions to ensure comprehensive dialogue on the constitutional review process.

Somalia’s Members of both Houses of the Somali Federal Parliament in January this year voted overwhelmingly to initiate the process to amend the nation’s Transitional despite disquiet the political class and former leaders over the hastily amendment of the constitution.

The National Consultative Council in May last year, agreed to introduce direct elections and unify election schedules this year paving way for presidential system of governance.

