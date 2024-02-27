Minister of Planning chairs senior leadership meeting focusing on National Development Plan and strategic plan

Somali Minister of Planning, Investment and Economic Development Mohamud Beenebeene has on Sunday chaired a meeting bringing together senior leadership of the ministry to discuss strategic issues, including the NDP-9 implementation and the Ministry’s five strategic plan.

The meeting at the Ministry’s Head Quarters in the capital Mogadishu also focused on resource mobilisation strategy.

The discussions also widely covered on the official development assistance analysis report for 2022 and 2023, and efforts towards achieving desired outcomes in achieving the Ministry’s vision.

Beenebene expressed gratitude to the officials for their tireless to ensuring that the ministry meets its set objectives and agendas.

He urged them to exercise professionalism and perform their work diligently without supervision in a bid to ensure that the ministry realises its established work plan for this year 2024.

The senior leadership undertook to fostering good cooperation amongst the workforce and ensure that the ministry’s agendas are met with in accordance of the law.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

