The Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation of the Federal Government of Somalia Ali Yusuf Ali Hosh has on Saturday received a courtesy call from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) IOM Somalia Chief of Mission, Frantz Celestin.

They two sides engaged discussions on various important issues, including, strengthening the relationship between two institution’s partnership on different areas primarily on stabilisation, communications and durable solutions.

Minister Hosh thanked the IOM Chief for the visit and underscored the unwavering commitment by the Somali Federal Government to bolstering stabilization efforts on areas recently liberated from Al-Shabab militant group.

He called on the UN migration agency to redouble its efforts to supporting the Somali people especially the IDPs and refugees living in camps.

On his part, The IOM boss reiterated the unflinching committment by the agency to continue helping the Somali people in migration and development, facilitating migration, regulating migration, and addressing forced migration.