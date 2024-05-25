The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) Ethiopia’s National Defence Force Contingent (ENDF) stationed at Bardheere Forward Operating Bases (FOB) in Gedo region, Jubbaland State on Tuesday began providing free medical treatment twice a week to the local community.

The battalion is using supplies from Baidoa ATMIS Level II hospital.

A statement from ATMIS said that “Following Tuesday’s Medical camp, Battalion Commander Col. Mola Shumet pledged ongoing support to strengthen community ties. The battalion also offers medical services to Somali National Force personnel and local administration officials.”

District Administrator Mohamed Wali Korah and local residents expressed gratitude for this essential support and pledged to work closely with ATMIS forces to secure the region.

On a different development, the Managing Director at Barawe Airport, Muhammed Murani, has commended ATMIS Uganda People Defence Forces (UPDF) troops for working together with Somali Security Forces to provide security for the construction and operations of the airport.

Civil Aviation Authority official Mr Ibrahim Adam Othman thanked the troops for collaborating with the local community and airport administration, ensuring safe travel between Mogadishu and Barawe.

Col. Michael Hyeroba Walaka, BG XLI Embresso FOB Commander for Barawe, pledged continued support to secure the airport, an important infrastructure that supports the local economy.