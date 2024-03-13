Minister of Interior meets UNHCR Envoy to Somalia to discuss ways of addressing the plights of Somali refugees

Somalia Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation Ahmed Moalim Fiqi on Wednesday received a courtesy and introductory visit from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Somalia, Mr. Charles Leonard Mballa.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues including strengthening cooperation between the two parties in enhancing support to Somali refugees and Internationally Displaced Persons living in IDP camps.

The both sides emphasized the significance of addressing the plights facing the Somali refugees.

Minister Fiqi underscored his ministry’s unwavering commitment to finding sustainable solutions for the challenges and plights facing the Somali refugees and returnees.

On his part, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Somalia expressed gratitude to the Minister for the cordial reception and reiterated his vision for the UNHCR portfolio.

He expressed his office’s commitment to working closely with the Ministry in order to achieve shared goals and surmount the challenges plaguing the refugees.

Senior officials from the Somali National Commission for Refugees and IDPs were in attendance at the meeting.

