President Mohamud hosts dinner for units of SNA Danab Commandos at Villa Somalia

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Tuesday hosted a dinner for officers of the National Army’s special commandos of Danab at Villa Somalia.

The officers recently took part in the recent US-led military exercise code-named “Justified Accord” in Kenya.

President Mohamud commended the officers for their incredible outstanding performance and exercise and the critical role they played in the exercise.

He urged the officers to continue serving the country with diligence and bolster the ongoing war against Al-Shabaab militant group that has gained weight across the country.

The Danab Commando Force participated in the international military exercise led by the United States. The 11-day exercise involved 1,000 troops from 23 countries and was organized by the US Africa Command and the Southern European Task Force-Africa (SETAF-AF).

The exercise entailed a variety of training segments, including field operations, fire drills, naval maneuvers, and special operations, designed to equip forces with the necessary skills for peacekeeping and crisis management.

Among those present at the meeting included Defence Minister Abdikadir Mohamed Nur and Somali National Army commander General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhyiddin.

