Minister of Environment witnesses the handover ceremony of the State Minister to the new incoming minister

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change of the Federal Government of Somalia, Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi witnessed and facilitated the handover ceremony of the State Minister of the Ministry of Environment.

Minister Khadija expressed gratitude to the outgoing Minister and welcomed the new one to his new role.

She urged the incoming State Minister to discharge his duties with diligence, professionalism and in compliance with the rule of law and the constitution.

“I anticipate fruitful collaboration and a dynamic tenure ahead. I urge all Ministry staff to offer steadfast support and sustain their invaluable contributions,” Minister Khadija said.

Somalia’s Ministry of Environment is among ministries recently affected by the mini-Cabinet reshuffle conducted by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre.

In the reshuffle, a number of notable appointments were made, Ali Yusuf Ali Hoosh, a member of the Lower House of Parliament was appointed as the federal government’s Minister of Interior and Federal Affairs Reconciliation

Ahmed Moalim Fiqi was moved from the interior ministry to the Foreign Affairs docket.

Senator Abdullahi Sheikh Ismael, was named as the Minister of Internal Security.

Abdullahi Bidhan Warsame, was picked as new Minister of Energy and Water.

The appointments are part of Somalia’s government to reinvigorate key sectors in the government and enhance services to the Somali people.

