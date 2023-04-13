Military Mobilisation Against Al-Shabaab Underway In Gedo Region

According to local media reports, a delegation led by Gedo security officials arrived in Beledhawo district and was received warmly by SNA’s 43rd Division Commander Colonel Osman Haji Ahmed and other senior military officials. General Jamal Hassan, the regional director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), led the delegation, which included other senior security officials.

The reception was followed by a meeting where they discussed the overall security situation in the region, information on Al-Shabaab locations in the region, and the status of ongoing mobilisation to carry out an offensive against Al-Shabaab in the region. The officials agreed to step up preparations in response to President Hassan Sheikh’s call to begin the second phase of military operations against Al-Shabaab in the country.

The meeting comes amid ongoing military training for hundreds of Gedo soldiers slated to take part in the region’s upcoming offensive against Al-Shabaab.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

