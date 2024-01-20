Maersk suspends Djibouti bookings amid high security risks in the Red Sea

In response to the persistently volatile situation in and around the Red Sea/Gulf of Aden, Denmark’s Maersk, a global shipping company, announced on Friday the temporary suspension of bookings to Djibouti from various regions, including Asia, the Middle East, Oceania, East Africa, and South Africa, for its Blue Nile Express service.

The decision comes as Maersk, citing available intelligence, highlights the significantly high security risk in the region.

Maersk emphasized the ongoing volatility and security concerns as the primary reasons for the suspension.

“The situation in and around the Red Sea/Gulf of Aden continues to be volatile and all available intelligence at hand confirms that the security risk remains at a significantly high level.” stating the company.

Consequently, the company has taken immediate action by excluding Djibouti, Jeddah, and King Abdullah Port in Saudi Arabia from its Blue Nile Express service.

The Blue Nile Express service, typically connecting ports in the United Arab Emirates, Oman, India, Djibouti, and Saudi Arabia, will be adjusted to circumvent the aforementioned ports due to the prevailing security risks.

Maersk assures that the suspension will not impact carrying capacity, ensuring minimal disruption to its operations.

The decision by Maersk highlights the complex security challenges faced by shipping companies operating in the Red Sea/Gulf of Aden region.

This move underscores the importance of prioritizing the safety of crew, vessels, and cargo amidst the high-risk environment.

The impact of this decision on trade and logistics in the affected regions remains to be seen. Stakeholders will be closely observing developments and assessing alternative options to ensure the smooth flow of goods and maintain supply chain resilience.

