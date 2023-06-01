Landmine Explosion Kills Two Herdsmen: in Sool Region

A landmine explosion in the Si-hawle Valley in the Sool region of Somalia has killed at least two herdsmen and injured several others.

The incident occurred on Wednesday and has raised tensions between the self-proclaimed state of Somaliland and local militias associated with the Dhulbahante clan in northern Somalia.

The 33-member SSC elders’ committee spokesman, Abdirizak Mohamed Hassan, has accused the Somaliland army of planting the landmine to target the SCC-Khatumo forces, stating that “the terrorist group of SNM behind the landmine blast in the Si-Hawle valley buried a landmine on the road. This cowardly act resulted in the loss of two innocent civilians and their animals.” The Somaliland administration has not yet commented on the allegations.

Ongoing clashes between the self-proclaimed state of Somaliland and local militias associated with the Dhulbahante clan have been escalating since February 6th, leading to a deteriorating situation in Las Anod. The hospitals in Las Anod have reported a staggering death toll of 299, leaving 1,913 individuals injured and displacing over 200,000 since the start of the conflict.

Fallalug has reiterated allegations of human rights violations by the Somaliland forces, advising individuals to be vigilant while traveling on the region’s roads. The situation in the region is becoming increasingly dangerous, and civilians are at risk of harm.

The situation in Somalia remains tense, with political and security challenges facing the country. The recent landmine explosion and ongoing clashes highlight the fragility of the region and the need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

