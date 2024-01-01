Kenyan defense minister bolsters Security alliance with Jubbaland, assesses troop progress in Kismayo visit

A delegation led by Kenya’s Minister of Defense, Adan Barre Duale, arrived in Kismayo on Sunday, marking an important visit aimed at strengthening security cooperation between Kenya and Jubbaland.

The delegation was warmly received by prominent officials including Mr. Abdiqadir Haji Mohamud, the second vice president of the Jubbaland government, Major General Yusuf Hussein Osman Dhumal, the Minister of Internal Security of Jubbaland, General Ali Mohamed Mohamud, the commander of the 43rd division of the Somali army, and General Ismail Sahardid, the commander of the Darawish army of Jubaland.

The primary focus of the discussions centered around security issues, particularly the need for enhanced cooperation in border security and the joint efforts to combat the Al-Shabaab extremist group. Both sides acknowledged the significance of a cohesive and proactive approach to address these challenges effectively.

During his visit, Minister Duale also paid a visit to the command of the Kenyan army’s Operation ATMIS, where he held meetings with military officers. This engagement provided an opportunity to assess the progress and strategies employed by the Kenyan troops stationed in Kismayo and other areas within the Juba and Gedo regions.

Kenya has maintained a substantial military presence in Kismayo and other key regions, providing crucial security support to the Jubbaland administration led by Ahmed Madobe. With thousands of troops deployed, Kenya has played a vital role in stabilizing the area and countering security threats.

The visit of Minister Duale signifies the commitment of the Kenyan government to continue collaborating closely with Jubbaland in matters of security. It underscores the importance of joint efforts in safeguarding the region from the menace of terrorism and other destabilizing factors.

The discussions held during this visit are expected to pave the way for strengthened cooperation and more effective security measures in the future.

