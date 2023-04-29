Kenya Pledges to help Somalia fight Al-Shabaab group

Attending the ATMIS summit for troop-contributing countries in Kampala, Kenyan President, William Ruto vowed his country’s support to the Somali government’s counterterrorism efforts against al-Shabaab.

The Head of State also urged his fellow leaders to increase cooperation by way of timely and effective sharing of critical intelligence to eliminate the menace of cross-border terrorism.

President Ruto stated unequivocally that the tendency towards terrorism in the Horn of Africa must be eradicated, and that they celebrated the progress made in transforming Somalia into a stable, secure, and prosperous nation.

He emphasized that accessible, predictable financial support would be imperative to keeping countries’ forces functional in Somalia.

The Kenyan President further noted that a peaceful Somalia would pave the way for increased trade between Kenya and Somalia. In attendance with the President at the summit were President Yoeri Museveni of Uganda, President Hassan Mohamud of Somalia, President Ismael Omar Guelleh of Djibouti, President Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi, and Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen.

