Jubbaland State President Ahmed Madobe receives Federal Parliament Deputy Speaker Abdullahi Abshirow in Kismayo town.

Jubbaland State President Ahmed Madobe has on Wednesday received at the region’s State Palace in the capital Kismayo, the second Deputy Speaker of Lower House Abdullahi Omar Abshirow and accompanying delegation from the Federal Government.

During his stay, Abshirow is set to assess the impacts of devastating floods in the region and the humanitarian situation resulting from the flash floods that have wreaked havoc in the regional State.

Madobe thanked Abshirow for the visit and pledged his administration commitment to fostering good relations with the central government in a bid to address the challenges facing the Somali people in the region and across the country.

President appealed for humanitarian aid to help the families ravaged by the flooding.

The Deputy Speaker expressed his gratitude to the State leader for the warm reception he was accorded to and emphasized the need for the two levels of government to working together for the benefit of the common citizenry.

Jubbaland State is among the areas grappling with severe impacts caused by the El-Nino induced floods that have left over 1 million displaced and killed more than 100 people across the country.

