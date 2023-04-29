India promises to donate medical equipment to Somalia

The Federal Government of Somalia’s Health and Social Welfare Minister, Ali Haji Adan, called on medical practitioners to provide affordable, efficient services to the Somali populace over a meeting in New Delhi.

During the meeting, which was attended by the Somali Ambassador to India, Ahmed Ali Dahir, and the Secretary-General of West Asia, North & East Africa in charge of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India, Dr. Pradeep Rajpurohit, the Minister emphasized Somalia’s commitment to collaborate with India in the medical field to provide the people of Somalia with quality healthcare services.

Dr. Rajpurohit announced that the Indian government will facilitate travel visas for Somali people in need of urgent specialized medical treatment to travel to India.

The Indian government will also donate medicines and medical equipment to Somalia to aid those affected by the insurgency of Al-Shabaab militants.

The two parties visited APPOLA Hospital in New Delhi to better understand ways to enhance Somalia’s medical infrastructure, enabling them to provide superior healthcare services to their population.

The meetings between the officials highlight the resolve of the Somali government to develop and enhance their healthcare system.

By partnering with India, they hope to pave the way for efficient, cost-effective, and high-quality health facilities that will serve the interests of the people of Somalia.

