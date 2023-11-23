Hormuud Telecom’s CEO Wins World Communications Awards 2023

Hormuud Telecom, Somalia’s leading telecommunications company, has achieved a significant milestone as its CEO, Ahmed Mohamud Yusuf, emerged as the winner of the illustrious CEO of the Year award at the World Communications Awards 2023. The event, which celebrated its 25th anniversary this year, took place at the National Maritime Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The World Communications Awards, launched in 1999 by Total Telecom, have become a global platform to recognize and honor the successes and innovations within the telecoms industry. This annual event brings together decision-makers from around the world, making it the biggest night in telecoms. It provides an exceptional opportunity for telecom thought leaders to showcase their commitment to excellence in the industry.

The Awards given at The World Communications Awards encompass a diverse array of categories, such as ‘The 5G Award’, ‘The Sustainability Award’, and ‘Start-up of the Year’. These prestigious accolades honor exceptional products, services, enterprises, and individuals who are at the forefront of the industry.

In the CEO of the Year category, Ahmed Mohamud Yusuf competed against CEOs from renowned companies such as Deutsche Telekom (Germany), MasMovil (Spain), Colt Technology Services (United Kingdom), Kacific Broadband Satellites (South East Asia), and Bahrain Network. His victory at this famous award not only highlights his personal achievements but also shines a spotlight on Hormuud Telecom, bringing international recognition to the company.

This recent accolade adds to the list of achievements of Mr. Yusuf and his company on the international stage. Merely a week ago, he was honored with the CXO award at the Africa Tech Ceremony held in Cape Town, South Africa.

Ahmed Yusuf’s triumph at the World Communications Awards 2023 is undoubtedly a proud moment for Somalia’s giant telecom company and also marks a new chapter in Somalia’s telecom history.

